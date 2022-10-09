Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.10 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 189% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 161.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,708,215 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@insightsnetwork. Insights Network’s official website is instars.com.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network (INSTAR) is a cryptocurrency . Insights Network has a current supply of 293,682,890.5088 with 196,753,507.9 in circulation. The last known price of Insights Network is 0.07771327 USD and is down -14.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,702.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://instars.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.