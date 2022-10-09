Instadapp (INST) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Instadapp token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Instadapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 tokens. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Instadapp is blog.instadapp.io. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Instadapp (INST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Instadapp has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instadapp is 0.71987527 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $63,399.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://instadapp.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.