Instaraise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,623.00 (INSTA)

Instaraise (INSTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Instaraise has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Instaraise token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Instaraise has a market cap of $68,385.86 and approximately $16,623.00 worth of Instaraise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Instaraise Profile

Instaraise was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Instaraise’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,375,000 tokens. The official website for Instaraise is www.instaraise.io. Instaraise’s official Twitter account is @instaraise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instaraise’s official message board is medium.com/instaraise-official.

Instaraise Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Instaraise (INSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tezos platform. Instaraise has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instaraise is 0.01611154 USD and is up 22.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,538.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.instaraise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instaraise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instaraise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instaraise using one of the exchanges listed above.

