Insured Finance (INFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $213.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Insured Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $96,383.10 and approximately $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insured Finance Token Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 tokens. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @insuredfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insured Finance’s official message board is insuredfinance.medium.com. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance (INFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insured Finance has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 31,864,271.82933265 in circulation. The last known price of Insured Finance is 0.00321996 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $223.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insured.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.