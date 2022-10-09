Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $80,741.50 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04.

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,424.00.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.49. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $32.90.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

