Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $390,961. 45.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

