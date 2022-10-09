Integritee Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8,086.81 (TEER)

Integritee Network (TEER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Integritee Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Integritee Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Integritee Network has a total market cap of $8,086.81 and approximately $65,539.00 worth of Integritee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Integritee Network

Integritee Network’s genesis date was November 30th, 2021. Integritee Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,370 tokens. Integritee Network’s official message board is medium.com/integritee. The official website for Integritee Network is integritee.network. Integritee Network’s official Twitter account is @integri_t_e_e.

Buying and Selling Integritee Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Integritee Network (TEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Integritee Network has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,460,946.76 in circulation. The last known price of Integritee Network is 0.59776662 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,967.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://integritee.network/.”

