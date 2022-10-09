Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

