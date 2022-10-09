Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.