Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

