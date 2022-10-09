Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

