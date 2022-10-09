International Blockchain Technology (IBT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,751.00

International Blockchain Technology (IBT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. International Blockchain Technology has a market capitalization of $43.03 and $57,751.00 worth of International Blockchain Technology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One International Blockchain Technology token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, International Blockchain Technology has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

International Blockchain Technology Profile

International Blockchain Technology’s launch date was March 18th, 2022. International Blockchain Technology’s total supply is 19,820,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375 tokens. International Blockchain Technology’s official Twitter account is @ibt_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for International Blockchain Technology is ibt.dev.

International Blockchain Technology Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “International Blockchain Technology (IBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. International Blockchain Technology has a current supply of 19,820,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of International Blockchain Technology is 0.00214857 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $80.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ibt.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as International Blockchain Technology directly using U.S. dollars.

