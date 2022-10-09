International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

