Internet Computer Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.95 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00030114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,679,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 488,508,776.41603994 with 262,663,472.52861977 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 5.83230255 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $27,146,858.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

