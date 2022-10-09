Inverse Finance (INV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.87 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance token can currently be purchased for about $74.44 or 0.00382581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Inverse Finance Token Profile

Inverse Finance was first traded on December 17th, 2022. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 245,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,826 tokens. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance. The official message board for Inverse Finance is medium.com/inverse-finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @inversefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Inverse Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Finance (INV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inverse Finance has a current supply of 245,000 with 93,725.63416095 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Finance is 78.03846009 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,354,758.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inverse.finance/.”

