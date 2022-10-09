Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Inverse Protocol has a market cap of $1,986.27 and $17,670.00 worth of Inverse Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Inverse Protocol Token Profile

Inverse Protocol’s genesis date was April 30th, 2022. Inverse Protocol’s total supply is 1,026,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,870 tokens. The official message board for Inverse Protocol is medium.com/@inverseprotocolofficial. The official website for Inverse Protocol is inverse-protocol.com. Inverse Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inverseprotcol.

Buying and Selling Inverse Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inverse Protocol has a current supply of 1,026,702 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Protocol is 0.00198142 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inverse-protocol.com/.”

