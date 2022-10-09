Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

