Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $530.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/en/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is https://reddit.com/r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a current supply of 115,465,568.37822245 with 115,093,401.13201246 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus Hyperion Fund is 0.10000853 USD and is up 18.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictuscapital.com/en/hyperion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.