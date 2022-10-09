IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $756.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $756.37 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

