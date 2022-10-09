Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.