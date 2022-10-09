iPulse Price Down 81.9% Over Last Week (PLS)

iPulse (PLS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One iPulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iPulse has a total market cap of $1,976.53 and approximately $14,080.00 worth of iPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iPulse has traded down 81.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

iPulse Profile

iPulse’s launch date was November 6th, 2021. iPulse’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. iPulse’s official Twitter account is @ipulsetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iPulse is ipulsetoken.com. The Reddit community for iPulse is https://reddit.com/r/user/ipulsetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iPulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iPulse (PLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iPulse has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iPulse is 0.000786 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $25.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipulsetoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iPulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

