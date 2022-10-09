IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.45. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.78 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

