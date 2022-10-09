IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $178.78 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

