Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.