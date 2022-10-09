iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

