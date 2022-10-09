iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 271,548 call options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 172,535 call options.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,605,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8,597.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

