iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 45,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 113,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.14.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.97.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.