iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYGH stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

