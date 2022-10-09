iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

