iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

