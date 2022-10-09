iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $138.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

