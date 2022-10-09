iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $86.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

