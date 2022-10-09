iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.