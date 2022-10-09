iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.