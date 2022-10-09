iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.32 and last traded at C$15.32. 844,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 520,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.55.
