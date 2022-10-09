iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.65

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.65 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 1590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

