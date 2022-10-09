ITSMYNE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114,539.06 (MYNE)

ITSMYNE (MYNE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, ITSMYNE has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ITSMYNE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. ITSMYNE has a market cap of $114,539.06 and approximately $33,026.00 worth of ITSMYNE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ITSMYNE Profile

ITSMYNE was first traded on August 18th, 2021. ITSMYNE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,243,562 tokens. ITSMYNE’s official message board is itsmyne.medium.com. The official website for ITSMYNE is www.itsmyne.club. ITSMYNE’s official Twitter account is @itsmyneclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITSMYNE is https://reddit.com/r/itsmyneclub.

Buying and Selling ITSMYNE

According to CryptoCompare, “ITSMYNE (MYNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ITSMYNE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITSMYNE is 0.00688201 USD and is up 32.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.itsmyne.club.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITSMYNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITSMYNE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITSMYNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

