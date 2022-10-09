J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 170.15 ($2.06) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.87.

Insider Activity

J Sainsbury Company Profile

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.