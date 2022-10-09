Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $112.39 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.