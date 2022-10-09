Jason Reiman Sells 750 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

