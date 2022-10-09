JEDSTAR Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (JED)

JEDSTAR (JED) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, JEDSTAR has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JEDSTAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JEDSTAR has a total market capitalization of $11,542.42 and approximately $26,696.00 worth of JEDSTAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About JEDSTAR

JEDSTAR’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. JEDSTAR’s total supply is 43,002,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 tokens. JEDSTAR’s official website is jedstar.app. The Reddit community for JEDSTAR is https://reddit.com/r/JedStarOfficial. JEDSTAR’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JEDSTAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JEDSTAR (JED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JEDSTAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of JEDSTAR is 0.00027298 USD and is down -39.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $161.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JEDSTAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JEDSTAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JEDSTAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

