Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $45.32 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

