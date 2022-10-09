Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

DGE opened at GBX 3,733.50 ($45.11) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,815.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,764.85. The company has a market cap of £85.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,666.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Insiders acquired 667 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,913 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

