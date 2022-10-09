Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $138.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.