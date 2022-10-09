Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $23.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE CVNA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carvana by 71.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carvana by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

