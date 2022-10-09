Jefferies Financial Group Lowers home24 (OTC:HMAGF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded home24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
home24 Price Performance
Shares of OTC HMAGF opened at 7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.80. home24 has a fifty-two week low of 3.77 and a fifty-two week high of 7.31.
home24 Company Profile
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.
Featured Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.