Jefferies Financial Group Lowers home24 (OTC:HMAGF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded home24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

home24 Price Performance

Shares of OTC HMAGF opened at 7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.80. home24 has a fifty-two week low of 3.77 and a fifty-two week high of 7.31.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

