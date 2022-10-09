Jetcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,624.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $54,751.47 and $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is https://reddit.com/r/jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

