Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.52 or 0.00110395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance’s genesis date was December 6th, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,864 tokens. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @jetfuelfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance. The official message board for Jetfuel Finance is medium.com/@jetfuelfinance.

Jetfuel Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jetfuel Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jetfuel Finance is 21.54205363 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,207.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetfuel.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

