Jetset (JTS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,852.00

Jetset (JTS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Jetset token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetset has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Jetset has a market capitalization of $1,424.81 and approximately $8,852.00 worth of Jetset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jetset Profile

Jetset was first traded on November 27th, 2021. Jetset’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Jetset’s official message board is medium.com/@jetsettoken. The official website for Jetset is jetsettoken.com. The Reddit community for Jetset is https://reddit.com/r/jetsettoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetset’s official Twitter account is @jetsettoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetset (JTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jetset has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jetset is 0.0000014 USD and is up 12.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetsettoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetset using one of the exchanges listed above.

