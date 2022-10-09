Jigen (JIG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4,863.17

Jigen (JIG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Jigen has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Jigen token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Jigen has a market capitalization of $4,863.17 and $38,545.00 worth of Jigen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jigen

Jigen’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. Jigen’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,750,000 tokens. Jigen’s official Twitter account is @jigenapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jigen is jigen.app. The Reddit community for Jigen is https://reddit.com/r/jigen.

Buying and Selling Jigen

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigen (JIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jigen has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jigen is 0.00170579 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jigen.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

